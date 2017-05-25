Rain, cool weather again hits tri-state; here’s what to expect Memorial Day weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — More wet, cool weather might put a damper on some tri-stater’s Memorial Day weekend plans.

Low pressure will bring soggy weather to the area Thursday, with minor coastal flooding expected in the evening.

Periods of rain, heavy at times, should fall through late morning before transitioning to steady showers in the afternoon. More rain and thunderstorms are possible overnight.

By Friday, 1 to 2 inches is expected.

The city’s high will only be 62 degrees, 11 degrees below the normal high, according to the National Weather Service.

The continual rain has prompted a coastal hazard message in parts of Manhattan, the Bronx, Queens, Nassau and Suffolk counties, and coastal parts of New Jersey, according to the weather service. It is expected to be in effect from 10 p.m. through 1 a.m. Friday, warning minor flooding is possible.

Rain will continue into Friday before skies gradually clear. Highs will also pick up, with 71 degrees expected in the city.

Saturday is the day to look out for, as it’s the only day this week in which no rain is likely. Temperatures should remain mild, with a high of 75 in the city, which is about average.

Sunday will start off sunny, but a cold front will roll in from the west during the afternoon, bringing with it clouds and a possibility of rain.

Memorial Day might not be a wash out, but showers will develop during the day as the cold front continues to move through the region. Highs will hit the mid 70s in the city, and hover closer to 70 degrees in the suburbs.

Another wet day is in store as rain has overspread much of the area this morning. pic.twitter.com/3rdjj6YAKs — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) May 25, 2017

Unsettled weather is on the way over the next few days. Over an inch of rain is expected through Friday evening pic.twitter.com/N1uOoHKkpg — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) May 25, 2017