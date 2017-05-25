NYC urges pregnant women to avoid Zika-affected areas

NEW YORK — New York City health officials are launching a campaign to urge women who are pregnant or trying to become pregnant to avoid travel to countries with the Zika virus, many of which are in the Caribbean and South America.

Health officials on Thursday said 32 babies in the city have tested positive for Zika or have developed Zika-related birth defects.

Officials say there has been no local transmission of Zika in New York City.

Officials say 1,067 New Yorkers have tested positive for the mosquito-borne virus since the outbreak.

All of those cases are associated with travel, with a small minority getting it via sexual transmission.

Men who have visited Zika-affected countries are urged to use condoms for at least six months.