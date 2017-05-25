Families say their Brooklyn building is being invaded by flies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — Christopher Little says living in his Bushwick building on Madison Street is like living in a horror movie — invasion of the flies.

"If I cook, they are everywhere. If I take a shower, they are everywhere. Right now they are all on my walls," said Little.

Little lives with his wife on the fourth floor. Desiree Fleming says flies are coming through their vents.

"When I get up, I have to kill 50 flies," said Fleming.

We called management at the building.

Neville Jolly, a manager for Amistad Management says, "We are very concerned about this fly infestation that came about as a result of exterminating the rats in the building. We will be meeting with the exterminator tomorrow and coming up with an action plan right away."

The New York City Housing Authority says, "This situation is unacceptable. Everyone deserves to live in a safe, clean home. A NYCHA Section 8 inspector will visit the apartment tomorrow and follow up with the landlord to make sure conditions are addressed."

