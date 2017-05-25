Byron Miranda joins WPIX as meteorologist of PIX11 Morning News

PIX11, Tribune Broadcasting’s New York flagship television station, is pleased to announce meteorologist Byron Miranda will be joining PIX11 Morning News in June where he will deliver weather weekdays.

Miranda, an award-winning journalist, joins PIX11 from WMAQ in Chicago where he was the weekday meteorologist for the NBC station.

“Byron’s has a unique ability to connect with any community he serves. He communicates the weather with precision and that will be a huge help to viewers as they wake up and plan their day. His personality is the perfect complement to the ensemble cast we’re building on the morning news. I’m excited for him to join our team,” said Amy Waldman, News Director.

Prior to his tenure at WMAQ, Miranda was the meteorologist at KNBC in Los Angeles. Previously, Miranda was the Chief meteorologist at KGTV in San Diego and the Chief meteorologist at KCBS in Los Angeles. Miranda also had a national presence on CNN as a meteorologist for the network.

He is the recipient of four Emmy Awards, including best meteorologist, and was awarded the Golden Mike Award for “Best Weathercaster in Southern California.”

Miranda began his career as an assignment editor in Oakland, California. Before finding his way onto television as a meteorologist, he was also an Oakland police officer and an air traffic controller in the U.S. Air Force.

“A little over two decades ago, I first visited New York and found my way to Broadway, seeking out a pay phone, to call my Mom. As I stood on Broadway, marveling at the unparalleled energy of New York, I vowed I would one day work in this great city. This is a dream come true and I can’t wait to join the PIX11 News team and begin forecasting for the Tri-state area,” said Miranda.

Miranda holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Communications from California State University, East Bay and has completed the Mississippi State University Broadcast Meteorology Program.