Baby, 1, found unconscious in Brooklyn home dies: police

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn — The death of a 1-year-old girl is under investigation Thursday, according to police.

Officers responded to a 911 call regarding an “aided female” Wednesday around 6:50 p.m. on Avenue X, between East First and East Second streets, police said.

The baby girl was found unconscious and unresponsive, and was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to police.

Police said there were no visible signs of trauma on the girl’s body.

No arrests have been made.