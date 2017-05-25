Amtrak offers inside, underground look along Penn Station tracks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

650,000 people come and go every day at Penn Station.

The 100-year old facility serves riders from Long Island, New Jersey and the Northeast coast.

21 tracks await the passengers. But they all funnel down to 2 tracks.

Amtrak, which owns and maintains Penn Station, is formulating a major repair plan. Officials say it's the first big overhaul in two decades.

They say weekend projects have been scheduled and regular inspections are being done. But two major incidents in April and rider outrage have led to a new plan.

In July, Amtrak will begin major track work. Officials have not announced specific plans. They're working with Long Island Rail Road and New Jersey Transit officials.

It has been estimated that Penn Station could see a 20 percent reduction in service.

Details should be announced in the next few weeks.

PIX11 News Reporter Greg Mocker asked Amtrak Vice President Mike DeCataldo about the work and why it took this long to get to this point.