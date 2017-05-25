After surviving attack by ex-boyfriend, woman discovers he was living in her attic

LAROSE, La. — A woman who narrowly escaped after her ex-boyfriend attacked her with a knife was in for another shock when she learned he’d been living in her attic and stalking her.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for 21-year-old Taylor Broussard, a fugitive who now faces nine active warrants for several felonies, CNN affiliate WGNO reports.

The unidentified woman first called police on April 29 to report that Broussard had entered her home without permission. Days later, on May 3, Broussard again forced his way inside and confronted the woman, who was alone in the house with a child, according to police reports.

Broussard began punching the woman and continued beating her as she attempted to shield the child, according to the LPSO.

Soon after, Broussard pulled out a knife and threatened the woman, slashing through a mattress and damaging several items in bedroom before the woman and child were able to escape to a neighbor’s house to call for help.

Broussard stole the woman’s purse before escaping in her dark gray 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander with a license plate reading XLG572, according to the LPSO.

When deputies arrived on the scene and searched the house, they found bedding, water bottles, food and plastic bottles filled with urine in the attic.

Deputies believe Broussard had been living in the attic for some time, but exactly how long he was up there remains a mystery.

Broussard faces arrest warrants for two counts of stalking, domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, domestic abuse aggravated assault, theft of a motor vehicle, felony theft, home invasion, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, and simple criminal damage to property.

Broussard is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. His last known address is listed as a residence on South Kibbe Street in Erath.

Deputies learned he lived in Lafayette for a period of time before coming to the Larose area. It is unknown whether Broussard remains in Lafourche Parish at this time.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Taylor Broussard is asked to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org.

Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device.

Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.