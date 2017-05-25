7 train partially suspended in both directions due to police activity in Queens

QUEENS — Service for the 7 train has partially resumed following police activity that forced a suspension in both directions throughout much of Queens during Thursday’s morning rush-hour, according to the MTA.

Local and express trains were initially suspended in both directions between Flushing-Main and Queensboro Plaza, the MTA warned around 7:10 a.m.

Service partially resumed within 30 minutes, with 7 trains running on the express track between Mets Willets Point to 74 St-Broadway.

The suspension was due to police activity at 103 St-Corona Plaza, according to the MTA.

LIRR is accommodating NYCT customers at no additional charge at Flushing-Main St, Mets-Willets Point, 61 St-Woodside and 34 St-Penn Station, according to the MTA.

Other alternatives include Q23, Q29, Q32, Q33, Q48, Q60, Q66 or Q72 bus service to nearby E, F, M and R trains.

.@MTA Due to NYPD activity, 7 train service is suspended btw Flushing and Queensboro in both directions. https://t.co/WDXBcKR1x4. — NYCEM – Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) May 25, 2017

#ServiceAlert: b/d Q23, Q29, Q33, Q48, Q60, Q66, Q72 buses are running with delays, due to NYPD activity at 103 St-Corona Plaza. — NYCT Buses (@NYCTBus) May 25, 2017

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.