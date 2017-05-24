The only two tools you’ll need to grill this summer

When you’re looking for advice on grilling–why not go to the pros? Chef Eric Levine from New Jersey restaurants Morris Tap & Grill and Paragon Tap & Table knows something about cooking. He is also the author of “Little Bites, Big Flavor.” Levine claims you only need two tools for grilling: a spatula for flipping (never use tongs) and a brush for cleaning the grill. He recommends never using a plastic brush–always opt for a brush with metal bristles.
Once you have the right tools, it’s all about the do’s and don’ts.
Most Common Grilling Mistakes
- Make your own burger patty vs. buying frozen ones. For juicy, flavorful burgers every time, use a triple blend of chuck, short loin, and brisket. Season your meat with some salt and pepper and cook to a medium-rare temperature.
- Make sure your grill is hot BEFORE you place your patties on it. Turn up the heat, close the top and wait a few minutes for the grates to warm up.
- Never press down on your patty. It will press out all the natural juices and turn your burger dry.
- Wait 2-3 minutes before taking a bite to allow the natural juices to redistribute