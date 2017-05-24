The only two tools you’ll need to grill this summer

When you’re looking for advice on grilling–why not go to the pros? Chef Eric Levine from New Jersey restaurants Morris Tap & Grill and Paragon Tap & Table knows something about cooking. He is also the author of “Little Bites, Big Flavor.” Levine claims you only need two tools for grilling: a spatula for flipping (never use tongs) and a brush for cleaning the grill. He recommends never using a plastic brush–always opt for a brush with metal bristles.

Once you have the right tools, it’s all about the do’s and don’ts.

Most Common Grilling Mistakes