The only two tools you’ll need to grill this summer

Posted 3:06 PM, May 24, 2017, by

When you’re looking for advice on grilling–why not go to the pros?  Chef Eric Levine from New Jersey restaurants Morris Tap & Grill and Paragon Tap & Table knows something about cooking.  He is also the author of “Little Bites, Big Flavor.”  Levine claims you only need two tools for grilling:  a spatula for flipping (never use tongs) and a brush for cleaning the grill.  He recommends never using a plastic brush–always opt for a brush with metal bristles.

Once you have the right tools, it’s all about the do’s and don’ts.

Most Common Grilling Mistakes

  • Make your own burger patty vs. buying frozen ones. For juicy, flavorful burgers every time, use a triple blend of chuck, short loin, and brisket. Season your meat with some salt and pepper and cook to a medium-rare temperature.
  • Make sure your grill is hot BEFORE you place your patties on it. Turn up the heat, close the top and wait a few minutes for the grates to warm up.
  • Never press down on your patty. It will press out all the natural juices and turn your burger dry.
  • Wait 2-3 minutes before taking a bite to allow the natural juices to redistribute

 

 