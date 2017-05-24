Rentable dog houses now available in Brooklyn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Dog houses are popping up on sidewalks in New York City in the hopes of giving owners more freedom to explore the city with their pets, according to the Brooklyn-based startup Dog Parker.

Dog Parker was inspired by its owner’s pet, Winston.

“We were missing out on more adventures and more walks together simply because I would be going somewhere for a few minutes where dogs aren’t allowed,” Chelsea Brownridge, co-founder & CEO of Dog Parker, said in a statement.

She said the white houses situated on sidewalks will “better organize” the city for residents and their four-legged family members.

There are 20 houses currently available in Brooklyn and 15 more in the works.

"He's such a roly poly. He hates the rain." 🐶🌦 pic.twitter.com/1TNlexxKwS — Dog Parker (@dogparker_) January 23, 2017

How it works

The houses are thermo-controlled and are only available to use when the outside temperature is within 32 degrees to 80 degrees.

Powder-coated aluminum makes up the exterior and the interior contains the same nonporous plastic materials used by veterinarians. The houses are large enough to accomodate dogs ranging from small Frenchies to larger Huskies, but breeds such as Newfoundlands and Great Danes are not eligible.

The houses are cleaned daily and UV lights are used to kill bacteria, viruses, and molds between uses.

"Dog Parker uses the same procedures as doggie daycares and boarding facilities and we are committed to following the NY Department of Health animal boarding best practices," Dog Parker said on its website.

Only the dog's owner can unlock the house and retrieve their pet.

If a dog is left inside a house past the 90-minute time limit, Dog Parker staff moves the dog to a partner boarding facility, and the owner is charged additional fees, the company said. PIX11 reached out to the company for more details but did not hear back by the time of publication.

How to use it

Owners can download the Dog Parker app to find a nearby dog house, reserve it and unlock the house. Pups can be monitored through the app, tapping into a built-in webcam.

But first, those owners will need to register their pets with the company. Signing up can happen online or via the app, and requires proof that the dog is older than 6 months and has all current vaccinations.

Annual membership is $25, and it costs $0.20 a minute or $12 an hour.

For customer service or assistance in becoming a member, call Dog Parker's 24/7 customer service line at 880-617-4097, or email at bark@dogparker.com.

Today was so much fun, see you again tomorrow at #TechCrunch! 👋🏼🐶 A post shared by Dog Parker (@dogparker) on May 16, 2017 at 3:07pm PDT