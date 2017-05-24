Police search for newborn baby they believe was tossed in the trash in Brooklyn

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — Police in Brooklyn are searching for a newborn baby they fear might have been tossed in the trash, police sources said Wednesday.

Officers responded to an apartment on Sackman Street in Brownsville after a family member called the police.

Sources say the mother possibly had a stillborn birth and tossed the baby.

Police are searching nearby trash, incinerators and a nearby school after NYPD dogs picked up on a suspicious scent in the bathroom.

