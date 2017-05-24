Homeless man, 69, dies after teenager punched him and another man in Inwood; suspect arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INWOOD, Manhattan –– A 69-year-old homeless man died Tuesday several days after a teenager beat him and another man for allegedly catcalling the suspect's girlfriend in Inwood, police said. The attacker was arrested a day earlier.

Branlee Gonzalez, 18, faces two counts of first and second degree assault charges after he allegedly hit Lucio Bravo, 69, and a 39-year-old man last Thursday, cops said Monday.

The two victims were in front of 96 Sherman Ave. around 3:30 a.m. when a Gonzalez, who was accompanied by a woman, walked up to them and allegedly punched the men in the head and face, police said. Surveillance footage provided by police showed the teen unleash fury on the pair as the female tried to hold him back.

The attack was so severe, the older victim sustained serious head injuries and was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, police said. He was later pronounced dead Tuesday.

The other man was hospitalized with bruising.

Police said the victims were catcalling the attacker's girlfriend before the assault.