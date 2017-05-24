Group of 5 slash, rob 14-year-old attempting to board MTA bus in Brooklyn: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — A group is being sought for slashing and robbing a 14-year-old as he attempted to board an MTA bus in Brooklyn, police said Wednesday.

The teenager was boarding the bus in East New York, near New Lots and Pennsylvania avenues, on Friday, April 28 around 8:30 p.m. when five males approached, according to police.

The group used a box cutter to slash the victim's head, right arm and back, police said. They also took the victim’s two cellphones.

The boy was hospitalized in serious condition.

The five attackers fled westbound on New Lots Avenue. They are described as follows:

The first was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, white shirt, light blue jeans with tears, and white and blue sneakers.

The second was last seen wearing a white baseball cap, white shirt, light blue jeans with tears on them, and white and black sneakers.

The third was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, black tank top, dark colored pants and white sneakers.

The fourth has an afro, and was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt, dark colored pants and carrying a backpack.

The fifth individual was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and dark colored sweatpants.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).