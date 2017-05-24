Children inspired new mural at South Bronx building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH BRONX — There is a new backdrop for playtime at the Barrier Free Living Apartment in the South Bronx.

Renowned graffiti artist John “Crash” Matos is one of two painters behind a new mural for the building.

Ninety families live at the site, many with children.

Matos says the children helped inspire his work, “I sat down with 6 or 7 of them and I told them that we were planning to do a mural and I want some ideas.”

The project was made possible thanks to the non-profit 501 See Streets. Noah Sherrof is the founder, he told PIX11 News, “this organization started after viewing a lot of empty storefronts.”

Sherroff spends his days looking for special spaces around the boroughs where a little art might go a long way, “it can really transform a community, at least get people talking.”