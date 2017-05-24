Cesspool swallows worker alive on Long Island

HUNTINGTON, Long Island — A cesspool collapsed and swallowed a worker on Long Island Wednesday afternoon, trapping two men inside the tank, police said.

A crew was installing the cesspool when it collapsed, police said. The incident happened shortly before 1 p.m. at a home on Beech Place near Briarwood Drive in Huntington, police said.

As of 2:20 p.m., one of the workers was still trapped, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. The other man who fell in escaped by grabbing the bucket used to scoop and dig in the area.

Emergency workers from multiple agencies responded and are working to rescue the man.

The area remains unsafe, authorities said. A portion of the home’s front yard has collapsed and the street in front of the house is collapsing and its stability is compromised.

PIX11 News’ Narmeen Choudhury contributed to this report.