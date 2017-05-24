Bronx amputee feels like a prisoner in third-floor walkup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — Evelyn Valentin lives in a third floor walkup on Pugsley Avenue in the Bronx.

Valentin lives with disabilities, in a wheelchair and she says she feels like a prisoner in her home.

"I've fallen twice already. My doctor gave me a letter telling them to move me. You can call Section 8, you call and they never pick up," complained Valentin.

Valentin says sometimes she doesn't leave her house, afraid to fall down the stairs.

PIX11 News reached out to Housing Preservation and Development.

A spokesperson for HPD says, "We are familiar with Ms. Valentin. This is a privately owned residence and Ms. Valentin has a HPD issued Section 8 voucher to provide rental assistance. We’ve provided multiple relocation vouchers to her and unfortunately she has not been able to secure a new apartment.

HPD is now coordinating with a community based organization to provide further assistance to Ms. Valentin to find her a new home. We are also collaborating with the Mayor’s Office for People with Disabilities to see if there is any further assistance they can provide to help Ms. Valentin. She should be contacted by tomorrow."

