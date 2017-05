GRAVESEND, Brooklyn — A 12-year-old boy is in custody for allegedly punching an 80-year-old woman in the face during an unprovoked attack outside her Brooklyn home, police said Wednesday.

The child approached the woman as she sat in front of her West Seventh Street home in Gravesend on Saturday, according to police.

He then allegedly punched her in the face with a closed fist.

The boy has since been taken into custody, but has yet to be charged, police said.