Manchester shopping center evacuation, arrest not connected to Grande concert attack: police

MANCHESTER — The arrest of a man and evacuation of a Manchester shopping center, located near the scene of a deadly explosion at an Ariana Grande concert the night before, are “not currently believed” to be connected, according to Greater Manchester police.

Video tweeted shortly after 6 a.m. local time showed people fleeing the Manchester Arndale shopping center, and a detained man, apparently in handcuffs, being walked away.

#manchesterarena Guy just been arrested and a parcel was found in arndale food court. pic.twitter.com/DuGLaoEbGG — Alice Williams (@MotherLeopard92) May 23, 2017

“We were just in the shop and could hear people screaming and security guards telling everybody to get out,” July McKenzie, who was shopping when the Arndale shopping center, told the Associated Press.

Within an hour, police confirmed a man was arrested at the shopping center, but is not believe to be connected to the deadly incident the night before.

Police gave the news moments after confirming another man had been arrested in connection to the concert attack.

An explosion, possibly at the hands of a suicide bomber, went off at the end of an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena, killing 22 people and injuring dozens more, including 22 who were hospitalized.

A man has been arrested at the Arndale Centre – This is not currently believed to connected to last night’s attacks. — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 23, 2017

With regards to last night’s incident at the Manchester arena, we can confirm we have arrested a 23-year-old man in South Manchester. — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 23, 2017

The Associated Press contributed to this report.