“The Flash” star Keiynan Lonsdale talks finale and how he runs so fast

He plays “Wally West” and “Kid Flash” on the hit superhero series “The Flash,” but he wasn’t giving up much about the season finale. Keiynan Lonsdale did talk about the show being renewed for another season and filming to start in July. The star is all prepared to show off his running skills when the series returns as he described the stunts he’s done for the role already.

Lonsdale will continue his role in the popular Divergent movie series in the upcoming “Ascendant.” He plays “Uriah.” Of course music is also still a big priority, the actor revealed he’s working on new music

“The Flash” season finale airs tonight on PIX11 at 8. You can also catch up on http://www.cwtv.com.