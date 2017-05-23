Photos released of car allegedly involved in hit-and-run that hurt 8-year-old girl

MARINE PARK, Brooklyn — Police released photos Tuesday of the car that allegedly hit an 8-year-old girl and then fled the scene in Marine Park.

The crash happened about 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Avenue P and East 31st Street.

According to police, the vehicle struck the girl and continued driving south on East 31st Street, leaving the victim with head and body trauma. The crash inflicted damage to the passenger side front bumper, and pieces of the car were left at the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a broken right arm and a bruised lung, authorities said.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting the tip to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.