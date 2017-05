NEWARK, N.J. — A plane has made an emergency landing at Newark Liberty International Airport Tuesday evening due to a reported engine fire.

Emergency crews say smoke was seen coming from the right engine.

Buses were dispatched to the tarmac to transport the more than 100 passengers to the terminal.

The airport is temporarily closed until further notice.

