Man dies while hitching a ride on dump truck

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — A man hitching a ride on a dump truck died when he fell off the vehicle and was run over by the truck in midtown, police said.

Officers were called about 10 p.m. Monday to 51st Street and Eighth Avenue on a call about a crash involving an on-duty Department of Transportation dump truck.

Police said a 29-year-old man had jumped on the truck’s diesel tank foot rail and was hitching a ride, unbeknowst to the truck driver.

The driver headed to a construction site with concrete barriers and metal fencing attached. As the truck entered the site, the victim’s backpack became caught on the metal fence causing him to fall to the ground where he was run over by the truck’s rear tires, police said.

The deceased, whose name has not been released yet, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver remained at the scene and no arrests have been made.

40.762915 -73.985647