Teenager, 8-year-old girl among those killed in Ariana Grande concert explosion

LONDON — An 8-year-old described as a “beautiful little girl” has been named as one of the 22 people killed in a vicious bomb attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester on Monday night.

Lancashire County Council confirmed that Saffie Rose Roussos from Leyland, Lancashire was killed in the attack at the Manchester Arena. The explosion ripped through the mostly teenage crowd as they streamed out of the venue following the end of the pop star’s performance.

“Saffie was simply a beautiful little girl in every aspect of the word,” Chris Upton, headteacher at Tarleton Community Primary School, said. “She was loved by everyone and her warmth and kindness will be remembered fondly. Saffie was quiet and unassuming with a creative flair.”

“News of Saffie’s death in this appalling attack has come as a tremendous shock to all of us and I would like to send our deepest condolences to all of her family and friends. The thought that anyone could go out to a concert and not come home is heartbreaking,” Upton added.

18-year-old victim also named

Superfan Georgina Callander was also killed in the attack, according to Bishop Rawstorne Church of England Academy where she had previously been a student.

The 18-year-old had tweeted at the pop star the day before the concert. “So excited to see u tomorrow,” she posted ahead of the show.

Peter Rawlinson, deputy headteacher at Bishop Rawstorne, told CNN that Callander’s family called the school with the news.

“Georgina was a lovely young student who was very popular with her peers and the staff and always made the most of the opportunities she had at the school,” the school said in a statement.

Callander had met Grande in 2015. Photos on her Facebook page showed a fun-loving teenager who liked pop groups like One Direction and Fifth Harmony.

MY M&G PHOTOS CAM THEOUFH SHE WAS SO CUTE ANS LOVLEY I HUGGED HER SO TIGHT AND SHE SAID SHE LOVED MY BOW I CANT GET OVER THIS I NEVER WILL A post shared by georgina 🥀 (@georgina.bethany) on Jun 4, 2015 at 11:52pm PDT

