Everything you need to know about the Bethpage Airshow at Jones Beach this weekend

FARMINGDALE, Long Island — It happens every year and it never disappoints.

The annual Bethpage Airshow is gearing up to wow the crowd this Memorial Day weekend at Jones Beach with dips, twists and everything in between.

One of the air show's biggest stars is Sean Tucker who takes flight around the world as Team Oracle.

"I feel like I have the greatest job on earth," the aerobatic pilot told PIX11 News. "This is the greatest weekend in America and to celebrate it at an airshow, to celebrate it in New York - are you kidding me!"

"I don't want to be any place else."

The 2017 Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach will take place Memorial Day Weekend, Saturday, May 27th and Sunday, May 28th from noon-5 p.m.

In addition to Tucker, the United States Air Force Thunderbirds will be on hand and will serve as the show's headliners.

For more information, visit their site http://bethpageairshow.com/