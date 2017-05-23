Brooklyn mother of newborn desperately needs out of sewage-plagued apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN — Shanicque Sapp says her 3-month-old son Shawn is her world.

What's supposed to be a happy time, is a nightmare of taking care of her baby and cleaning up raw sewage inside her apartment on St.John's Place.

"This is unbearable. I'm a single parent. My son deserves more," said Sapp.

This past Mother's Day, she got a disturbing surprise, a river of sewage in her home at the Sterling St.John's Houses.

"NYCHA needs to come in my apartment, see what I go through.

They tell me it will be fixed and it's never fixed," said Sapp.

A spokesperson for the New York City Housing Authority said, "We can and will do better for our residents as we strive to provide safe, clean and connected communities. Staff has checked for leaks in the basement and in her unit today to confirm there is no stoppage.”

NYCHA tenants interested in a transfer can fill out an application in their management office or via the NYCHA self-service portal: https://selfserve.nycha.info/eservice_enu/start.swe?SWECmd=Start&SWEHo=selfserve.nycha.info#no-back-button

