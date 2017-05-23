Body of missing CUNY student found along Harlem River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN — The body of a missing CUNY student last seen leaving class washed ashore along the Harlem River a week after he vanished, authorities said Tuesday.

The body of Jaime Gregory Morban, 22, of Inwood, was found shortly after 6 p.m. on Monday near Highbridge Park, police said. The body was fully clothed and showed no signs of trauma.

The medical examiner will determine Morban's cause of death.

Morban was last seen about 4 p.m. on May 15 at City College of New York on the Upper West Side. His father told the New York Daily News that his son was supposed to attend class later in the day but never showed up.