Body found in Queens park is that of 16-year-old reputed MS-13 gang member: sources

OAKLAND GARDENS, Queens — Human remains found by a birdwatcher in a Queens park are that of a teenager, allegedly a member of the notorious MS-13 gang, who’d been stabbed dozens of times, law enforcement sources said.

Sources told PIX11 News the deceased is Julio Vasquez, 16. He’d been stabbed about 23 times in the back and six times in the chest, the sources said.

Vasquez’s cause of death was determined to be sharp force injuries of neck and torso, the city’s medical examiner said. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Police said a birdwatcher was in Alley Pond Park Sunday afternoon when they discovered the grisly scene in a heavily wooded area of the park. The body was in a “high state” decomposition, police said.

Officers arrived shortly before 2 p.m. to the greenspace near 76th Avenue and Cloverdale Road. Initially, police said the deceased was a woman but upon further investigation, updated that information to say the remains were that of a male.