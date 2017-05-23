Amber alert issued for 12-year-old upstate New York girl believed to be in mortal danger

New York State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a 12-year-old girl they say was kidnapped early Tuesday by two teenage boys carrying handguns. The girl, McKenzie Wilson, is believed to be in grave danger of bodily harm or death.

The abduction happened about 5 a.m. on Shady Lane in Lyndon, New York in Cattaraugus County in the Southern Tier of New York state. The circumstances of the kidnapping have lead authorities to conclude the girl could be in mortal danger.

The Chevrolet Silverado was stolen near the site of the abduction and has a black bow tie on the front grille. It also has an extended cab. The license plate is CXA5836

The suspects were last seen traveling southeast on a road possibly heading for Allegheny Mountains.

Wilson is 5 feet 6 inches tall, has blue eyes and weighs about 100 pounds.

The suspects were identified as John Harvey, who is believed to 16, and Joshua Monette, who is believed to be 18.

Harvey has brown hair. Cops offered more detail about Monette, saying he has black hair, brown eyes, is 6 foot 2 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He was wearing a camouflage jacket, boots, black shirt, and was carrying a black duffle bag

Anyone with any information on this abduction is asked to call the New York State Police Machias at (866)N Y S-AMBER or dial 911 to provide information on a report or sighting.