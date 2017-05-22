Woman wanted for spraying unknown substance in a bus driver’s eyes, causing a burning sensation

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — A woman captured on a surveillance camera spraying an unknown substance in a bus operator’s face is being sought by police, the NYPD said Monday.

The incident occurred at around 11 p.m. May 19 at Marcus Garvey Boulevard and Lafayette Avenue, according to police.

An MTA NYC bus B15 was dropping off passengers when an unidentified passenger sprayed an unknown substance in the bus operator’s face, causing discomfort and a burning sensation, according to police.

The unidentified spraying suspect is described as wearing a surgical mask and all dark clothing.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting the tip to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.