Teens set to graduate NJ high school among those injured in Times Square; Canadian tourist still in a coma

NEW YORK — Loved ones are coming forward and sharing new details about those injured last week when a driver sped through Times Square streets and sidewalks, striking down several people.

Alyssa Elsman, an 18-year-old tourist from Michigan, was killed in Thursday’s incident. Nineteen more were hospitalized, including Elsman’s 13-year-old sister, who suffered a collapsed lung and broken pelvis.

Police last Friday said three people remained critically injured, including a woman from Canada who was in “very critical” condition.

Another critically injured victim has been identified as a teen from New Jersey.

Jessica Williams, 19, and her friend Destiny Lightfoot were enjoying senior skip day, a Dunellen tradition, when they were injured, according to GoFundMe pages set up for the girls’ medical bills.

Both were one day away from enjoying their senior picnic, two weeks from prom, and about one month shy of graduating high school when they headed to Times Square with five other friends, who were ultimately not harmed, according to one of the GoFundMe pages.

Williams was critically injured and is “fighting for her life,” a GoFundMe page states. She has “many surgeries and a long road to recovery ahead of her.”

Lightfoot was thrown into the air when struck by the car, breaking the tibia in her left leg, a GoFundMe page states. She has received a titanium rod and screws to support her leg and a muscle fracture in her right foot. The page does not state her condition.

The other known critically injured victim is Elena Avetisian, a mother of three from Montreal who was visiting New York to celebrate her cousin’s wedding, the cousin writes on another GoFundMe page.

“I write this with tears in my eyes,” cousin Anna Avetisian writes. “She was visiting NY to attend my wedding and the day before decided to visit Times Square, little did she know this trip would alter her life forever. ”

Avetisian is in a coma, and remains critical, according to her cousin.

Richard Rojas, of the Bronx, was arrested after speeding through several streets and crashing his vehicle. He faces a slew of charges.