Say goodbye to summer-like temps: cold, wet weather hits tri-state ahead of Memorial Day weekend

NEW YORK — Wet weather and below-average temperatures are hitting the tri-state Monday, just days after the area experienced its first May heat wave in over a decade.

Last week’s workweek ended with three days of soaring, midsummer-like temperatures, marking the region’s first heat wave of 2017, and the first to occur in May since 2001.

But that's all over.

New Yorkers awoke to wet sidewalks and cloudy skies Monday, as the high pressure that provided pleasant and seasonable weather on Sunday moves offshore, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain began overnight, and is expected to continue through much of the day.

By day’s end, the city could see more than an inch of rain, and a high of only 60 degrees — more than 12 degrees below the area's normal high.

Rain is expected to taper off overnight, but clouds will remain for much of Tuesday before more showers fall again Tuesday night into Wednesday. And another storm is set for Thursday.

Highs will pick up Tuesday, with high 60s to low 70s expected through Friday, when we should also see a gradual clearing.

So far, Memorial Day weekend should be a beauty — with clear skies and highs in the mid 70s in the forecast.

Soggy Monday in store. pic.twitter.com/APP6VZDF0m — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) May 21, 2017

Rain arrives into Monday morning with periods of rain throughout the day. It is expected to remain unsettled much of this week. pic.twitter.com/QB6PkABqfy — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) May 22, 2017