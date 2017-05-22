UK police confirm fatalities after reported explosion at Ariana Grande concert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER, U.K. –– Emergency crews are responding to reports of an explosion at a British concert hall where Ariana Grande was performing Monday.

Police said there are a number of fatalities and injured in a "serious incident" at Manchester Arena, but do not have a total count.

Police statement on incident at Manchester Arena pic.twitter.com/gaKASukx9a — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 22, 2017

"Details of a casualty bureau for incident at Manchester Arena will be shared as soon as available,"Greater Manchester police tweeted. "Please stay away from the area."

Joseph Carozza, a representative from Grande's US record label, for Ariana Grande told the Associated Press the singer is OK.

The pop star was finishing her show at Manchester Arena when a loud bang was heard. Social media video shows concert goers screaming and leaving the venue following the reported blast.

"EXPLOSION AT MANCHESTER ARENA AND EVERYONE RAN OUT SO SCARY," one person tweeted.

EXPLOSION AT MANCHESTER ARENA AND EVERYONE RAN OUT SO SCARY😭 pic.twitter.com/pJbUBoELtE — ♡♡ (@hannawwh) May 22, 2017

