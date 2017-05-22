NYC’s chain food retailers are now required to post calorie counts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — New York City's chain convenience stores and supermarkets serving prepared foods must post calorie counts beginning Monday.

The city's health department announced the expanded rules on Thursday. Chain restaurants in New York City have been required to post calorie counts since 2008.

The new rules also require chain restaurants and food retailers to post full nutritional information, not just calories, for standard menu items. They must also post a statement about the daily recommended caloric intake of 2,000 calories.

The updated rules affect about 3,000 restaurants and about 1,500 food chains like 7-Eleven and Whole Foods.

The city will began enforcing the rules Monday, and will issue fines ranging from $200 to $600 on Aug. 21.