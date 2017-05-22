Man charged with killing transgender woman in Chelsea, smashing taxi’s windshield: DA

CHELSEA, Manhattan — A man has been charged with striking a transgender woman, causing injuries that led to her death days later, and breaking a taxi’s windshield while climbing onto the vehicle, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office announced over the weekend.

Joseph Griffin, 26, has been charged with first-degree manslaughter and third-degree criminal mischief, according to the DA.

Griffin allegedly struck Brenda Bostick, 59, with a metal object on Seventh Avenue between West 27th and 28th streets the night of April 25.

The force of the attack caused Bostick to suffer a skull injury, and ultimately die 12 days later, according to the DA.

“My office is committed to ensuring that justice is served in Bostick’s memory,” the DA states.

About 90 minutes after the attack, Griffin is accused of running through traffic and into the middle of a street, where he climbed onto a taxi that had stopped in an attempt to avoid hitting him.

As Griffin climbed, the DA says he smashed the taxi’s windshield.

The DA made no mention of Griffin’s possible motive for striking Bostick.

Following news of her death, the New York City Anti-Violence Project said the group’s thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family, and that anyone can contact its 24-hour English/Spanish hotline at 212-714-1141.