Livery driver shot following Bronx robbery drives himself to hospital: police

EASTCHESTER, the Bronx — A livery driver managed to drive himself to the hospital after being shot following a robbery in the Bronx early Monday, according to police.

The victim, 52, was picking up a male and female passenger on Tillotson Avenue when the male was robbed of his gold chain, police confirmed around 7:30 a.m.

The driver then followed the robber, who met up with a second man near De Lavall Avenue. That man was allegedly armed, and shot the livery driver in the abdomen and buttocks.

The victim drove himself to a hospital, police said. His condition is not known.

The search for the robber and gunman continues.