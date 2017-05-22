Birdwatcher finds dead woman in heavily wooded park in Queens

OAKLAND GARDENS, Queens — A birdwatcher discovered a woman’s body in a Queens park on Sunday, according to police.

At around 2 p.m. a birdwatcher was walking in a very wooded area of Alley Pond Park in Queens when he came across a grisly scene, an unconscious and unresponsive woman lying in the woods.

The birdwatcher immediately called 911 but the woman was already dead, according to authorities.

The cause of death is still unknown, and police are not sure if there was foul play involved.

There is currently an investigation to determine the cause of death, according to the New York City Medical Examiner.