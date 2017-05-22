Baby, 1, critically injured after possibly overdosing on methadone in Staten Island: police

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 1-year-old is in critical condition Monday after police say she possibly ingested methadone and overdosed in Staten Island.

The girl’s mother called 911 around 8 p.m. Sunday, according to police.

Officers responded to Grantwood Avenue and discovered the woman’s 1-year-old daughter was unconscious after possibly ingesting methadone.

They then administered narcan, a common opioid overdose treatment, and the baby was transported to the hospital, where she was listed in critical condition, police said.

As of Monday afternoon, no one was in custody and the investigation remained ongoing.