Woman tries to set man, church on fire in the Bronx

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, the Bronx — Police arrested a 21-year-old woman Saturday morning after she allegedly tried to set a man and a church on fire in the Bronx.

Eurasia Bryan allegedly poured rum all over a man in front of Ramah Christian Center on Fish Avenue around 11 a.m., police said. She tried to light a match and set him on fire.

She also told people in the area she was going to burn the church down, police said.

Police arrested the women and charged her with attempted arson and menacing.