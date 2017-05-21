Two men fatally shot in Bronx, Brooklyn

NEW YORK — Two men were fatally shot overnight, police said.

The first shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the Bronx, an NYPD spokesperson said. A 24-year-old man was shot in the leg and torso near the intersection of West 176th Street and Andrews Avenue.

Police found the victim unconscious and unresponsive in the Morris Heights section of the Bronx, officials said. EMS rushed him to Bronx Lebanon Hospital, but he did not survive.

A 35-year-old man was also fatally shot in Brooklyn just after midnight, an NYPD spokesman said. Police were alerted to the shooting after Shot Spotter picked up the sound of gunfire near East 43rd Street in East Flatbush.

Officers rushed to the scene and found Gavin Adams inside a red Chrysler sedan, police said. He was unconscious and unresponsive.

Adams had been shot in the head and torso.

He was rushed to Kings County Hospital, but he did not survive.

No arrests have been made in either shooting. Identifying information was not immediately available on the shooters.