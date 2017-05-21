Staten Island man dies in fire on his birthday

CHARLESTON, Staten Island — A Staten Island man died in a blaze on his birthday, NYPD officials said.

Anthony Carter, 62, was killed in the late night Saturday fire, police said. Firefighters rushed to the Pembrook Loop home just before midnight.

Carter’s 9-year-old son was injured in the fire, police said. He was taken to Staten Island University North Hospital for treatment of minor burns and smoke inhalation.

He is currently in stable condition.

It is not yet clear what caused the deadly fire.