Runners get married in middle of Brooklyn half marathon

BROOKLYN — Two runners paused halfway through Saturday’s half-marathon in Brooklyn, but it wasn’t because they were tired.

Alexander Salazar and Krissa Cetner stopped six miles into the race at Prospect Park to tie the knot.

“It was very surreal,” Salazar said.

Cetner came up with the idea a few months ago while she was out for a run and Salazar, who also loves to run, thought it was a great idea.

The two even joked about it as they ran the streets of Brooklyn with friends in their custom bride and groom bibs.

“Five miles to change your mind,” they said to each other as they ran. “Four miles to change your mind.”

Not everyone ran with them; some people met them at the Prospect Park Bandshell.

Salazar wore a tuxedo t-shirt. Cetner wore a white shirt with flowers on the front. It said #BKhalfwedding on the back.

The two plan to continue running together and even have future vacations planned around half-marathons.

“Running is a big part of how we got together,” Salazar said.