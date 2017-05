Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Former U.S. Rep. Charles Rangel is back, and weighs in on Donald Trump’s presidency after one of the most eventful weeks in decades in Washington.

Then, Marvin Scott talks to two leading cancer specialists about recent breakthroughs, areas of potential and what the focus is right now in cutting-edge cancer treatments and research.

We've got a lot to talk about. Say hello and let us know what you think as you watch the program.