Man fatally stabbed at wedding in Suffolk County

COPIAGUE, NY — A wedding attendee was fatally stabbed Saturday night, Suffolk County Police said.

Anyelo Rosario, 28, argued with another man at the wedding party around 8:20 p.m., police said. He was rushed to a local hospital, but he did not survive his injuries.

It is not yet clear what the two men argued about.

The other man was treated for minor injuries. He has not yet been identified.

