Man chases robbers out of Nassau County home moments after being woken by his mother

FLOWER HILL, NY — A 28-year-old man chased two robbers out of his Hunters Lane home, Nassau County police said Sunday.

Arsati Urbina, 20, and Dylan Silber, 17, allegedly entered the house through an open garage door, a police spokesperson said. A 61-year-old resident heard voices and woke up her son.

He sprang into action and chased the men out of the house, police said.

Urbina and Silber allegedly fled with cash, jewelry and other assorted items, officials said.

Police spotted the man looking into parked cars with flashlights on Friday morning and arrested them, a Nassau County Police department spokesperson said. They recovered items taken from the Hunters Lane home during the arrest.

Urbina and Silber were charged with burglary, criminal possession of stolen property and unlawful possession of marijuana