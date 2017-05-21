Long Island teen killed, 2 others injured after car crashes into tree

MANORVILLE, N.Y. –– A teenager was killed and two others were seriously injured when a car crashed into a tree trunk on Long Island late Saturday, police said Sunday.

Suffolk County police say Edenilson Trejo, 17, was driving a 1995 Mitsubishi westbound on North Street, near South Street, in Manorville around 8:50 p.m. when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree.

His front seat passenger, 17-year-old Isaiah Perez, was taken to a hospital, where he died, cops said.

Trejo and his backseat passenger, 17-year-old Tyrese Ramseur, were hospitalized with serious injuries, according to police.

Detectives ask anyone with information about the crash to call the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.