19 injured in massive Staten Island apartment fire

STATEN ISLAND — Nineteen were injured a a massive blaze early Sunday morning, an FDNY spokesperson said.

The flames broke out at a Mill Road apartment building around 4 a.m. and quickly grew to a 5-alarm fire, officials said. It started on the building’s fourth floor and spread to the fifth and sixth floors.

The Office of Emergency Management has advised New Yorkers to expect smoke and traffic delays in the area. They also suggest closing windows to avoid smoke.

Nine of those injured on the scene were firefighters and police officers. The four injured police officers all suffered minor injuries.

Two of the injured firefighters suffered serious injures while fighting the blaze.

The fire was under control by 6:22 a.m.

It is not yet clear what caused the massive blaze.

