1 dead, 2 hurt when powerboats crash during offshore race in Point Pleasant Beach

POINT PLEASANT BEACH, N.J. — Authorities say a crash during a powerboat race at the Jersey shore has left one person dead and two others hurt.

The accident occurred shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday during a small boat preliminary event in the Point Pleasant Beach Grand Prix.

Officials say a boat that was airborne at the time apparently collided with another boat in waters near Bay Head, sending at least three men into the water. One of those men was pronounced dead a short time later.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear. The remaining races were canceled after the fatal crash occurred.

Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Stephen Reid said thousands of people had gathered to watch the races, which drew boats from around the nation. He called the crash “very tragic.”