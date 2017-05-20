Search underway for missing 71-year-old Upper West Side man; family ‘very concerned’ over disappearance

Posted 11:06 AM, May 20, 2017, by , Updated at 11:29AM, May 20, 2017

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan – Police are urgently looking for 71-year-old man who was last seen leaving his Upper West Side senior living community Friday afternoon.

Joel Cantos, 71, went missing on May 20 after leaving his Upper West Side apartment. (NYPD)

Joel Cantos, 71, left his residence on 333 West 86th St. around 4:30 p.m., cops said. Police sources say the man’s family is “very concerned” over his disappearance.

Cantos is described to be about 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing around 150 pounds, with a thin build, light complexion, brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a black track suit.

Anyone with information in regards to the missing person is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

PIX11’s Myles Miller contributed to this report. 