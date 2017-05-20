Search underway for missing 71-year-old Upper West Side man; family ‘very concerned’ over disappearance

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan – Police are urgently looking for 71-year-old man who was last seen leaving his Upper West Side senior living community Friday afternoon.

Joel Cantos, 71, left his residence on 333 West 86th St. around 4:30 p.m., cops said. Police sources say the man’s family is “very concerned” over his disappearance.

Cantos is described to be about 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing around 150 pounds, with a thin build, light complexion, brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a black track suit.

Anyone with information in regards to the missing person is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

PIX11’s Myles Miller contributed to this report.