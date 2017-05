MARINE PARK, Brooklyn — An 8-year-old girl was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Marine Park Saturday afternoon, police say.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. at Avenue P and East 31st Street.

Police say a 2001-2002 red Honda Accord struck the child with the front passenger side wheel.

The car sustained damage to the headlight.

The child’s condition is not known.