Teen indicted in knifepoint rape, robbery of Queens shopkeeper

QUEENS, N.Y. — A teenager was indicted Friday in the knifepoint rape and robbery of a shopkeeper in Queens, the borough’s district attorney said.

“The allegations in this case are very disturbing,” Queens District Attorney Richard Brown said in a statement.

Donovan Fenton, of Brooklyn, allegedly walked into a discount shop on Jamaica Avenue on May 6 and pulled out a knife then threatened to kill the shopkeeper who was working there, prosecutors said.

He allegedly ordered the 50-year-old victim to go down into the basement with him, where at knifepoint he forced her to commit oral sex on him and then raped her, prosecutors said. Fenton then allegedly grabbed crash from the store’s register and fled the scene.

Initially his bail was set at $5,000 but the judge called that “wholly and absurdly inadequate” and raised it to $2 million bond or $1 million cash.

Fenton is charged with predatory sexual assault, first-degree rape, first-degree criminal sexual act, first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree robbery and fourth-degree criminal possession of marijuana, according to the DA. If Fenton is convicted, he faces up to 25 years to life in prison.

Fenton’s DNA matched the semen from the rape kit and a fingerprint found on a door of the basement where the sexual assault allegedly occurred, according to prosecutors.

Additional charges involving the robberies of two stores are pending against Fenton. He is scheduled to return to court on June 21.